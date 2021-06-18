HCL teams up with Cricket Australia, Microsoft on cricket technology competition

By on
HCL teams up with Cricket Australia, Microsoft on cricket technology competition

System integrator HCL Technologies has partnered with customer Cricket Australia and Microsoft to host a hackathon to help develop tech for cricket.

The 2021 HCL-CA TechJam aims to bring together sport enthusiasts, data scientists, analysts, developers, statisticians, tech enthusiasts, tech freelancers, university students, coders and technology innovators from the global developer community.

Microsoft will support the participants to provide Azure as a platform sandbox, as well as other technologies where needed.

The TechJam aims to address game performance, fan engagement and community engagement and provide participants with data sets, data excerpts and insights.

Game performance – develop technology solutions that could impact the Australian national team’s performance both on and off the field.

Fan engagement – comprehensive, accessible and scalable fan experience solutions to ensure fans are continuously connected and engaged with the game.

Community engagement – develop prototypes leveraging technology to support the community and transform cricket into a professional multi-touchpoint sport.

Cricket Australia tapped HCL for its existing relationship, signing a multi-year partnership in 2019 as the organisation’s official digital technology partner to lead its digital transformation efforts.

The TechJam will enter the final stage with 32 finalists shortlisted to compete for rewards and recognitions.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cricket australia hcl microsoft services

Partner Content

SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”

Sponsored Whitepapers

Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Most Read Articles

Microsoft sets end date for Windows 10 support

Microsoft sets end date for Windows 10 support
FSG granted further $4m for network infrastructure

FSG granted further $4m for network infrastructure
Local enterprise WLAN market shoots up 27.5 percent

Local enterprise WLAN market shoots up 27.5 percent
TasmaNet scores connectivity grant for two Tassie icons

TasmaNet scores connectivity grant for two Tassie icons

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?