HCL teams up with Cricket Australia, Microsoft on cricket technology competition

System integrator HCL Technologies has partnered with customer Cricket Australia and Microsoft to host a hackathon to help develop tech for cricket.

The 2021 HCL-CA TechJam aims to bring together sport enthusiasts, data scientists, analysts, developers, statisticians, tech enthusiasts, tech freelancers, university students, coders and technology innovators from the global developer community.

Microsoft will support the participants to provide Azure as a platform sandbox, as well as other technologies where needed.

The TechJam aims to address game performance, fan engagement and community engagement and provide participants with data sets, data excerpts and insights.

Game performance – develop technology solutions that could impact the Australian national team’s performance both on and off the field.

Fan engagement – comprehensive, accessible and scalable fan experience solutions to ensure fans are continuously connected and engaged with the game.

Community engagement – develop prototypes leveraging technology to support the community and transform cricket into a professional multi-touchpoint sport.

Cricket Australia tapped HCL for its existing relationship, signing a multi-year partnership in 2019 as the organisation’s official digital technology partner to lead its digital transformation efforts.

The TechJam will enter the final stage with 32 finalists shortlisted to compete for rewards and recognitions.