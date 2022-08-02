HCL Technologies partners with Sydney universities to help start-ups with quantum computing

HCL Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding with four Sydney universities on how the Indian multinational IT services and consulting company will support quantum computing research, development and commercialisation in Australia.

The Sydney Quantum Academy (SQA) is a partnership between Macquarie University, the University of New South Wales, the University of Technology Sydney, and the University of Sydney, which has received state and federal funding to advance quantum computing in Australia.

HCL president of growth markets Swapan Johri said in a statement that HCL’s Startup Ecosystem Innovation Platform and Program initiative was supporting startups, academia, venture capitalists and trade missions to work on quantum computing.

"We are always ready to explore opportunities to incubate new technologies that will benefit enterprises and the community at large to run their businesses efficiently.”

The Startup Ecosystem Innovation currently has more than 1500 startups, eight venture capitalists, 16 innovation partners and six academic partners, Johri said.

“We believe in exploring open innovation and helping enterprises kick-start their innovation journey using quantum computing.”

Johri said that the company would support SQA by connecting it with HCL's diverse and large client base, and that HCL was currently offering Quantum Inspire Services through Azure marketplace to consult, pilot and build capability centres.

“HCL Technologies is eager to begin this journey with Sydney Quantum Academy to promote a deeper understanding of quantum technologies.”

“The funding for quantum-related research comes largely from the public sector and I am happy to see that the NSW and the federal government are strongly engaged,” Johri said.

The NSW government opened a ‘Quantum Terminal’ in Tech Central, the state Government's drive innovation and technology precinct, in November last year. Sydney Quantum Academy, alongside quantum computing companies ACT-based Quantum Brilliance and Sydney-based Q-Ctrl took up residence in the facility.

In the lead-up to this year’s federal election, the Labor party promised to invest $3 million for quantum technology focused PhDs, and a further $1 million in collaboration between research and education “based on the successful Sydney Quantum Academy model”.