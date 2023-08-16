HCLTech extends Cricket Australia partnership

HCLTech extends Cricket Australia partnership

HCLTech will continue to be the digital transformation partner of Cricket Australia as part of a new agreement signed earlier today.

The partnership is an extension from a deal reached in 2019, with the current deal involving the implementation of automation, analytics including AI and machine learning, and DevOps to Cricket Australia (CA)’s digital platform.

The new technologies are expected to deliver “immersive digital experiences” globally through CA’s platform and PlayCricket apps.

“We are excited to have been chosen as a digital transformation partner once again by Cricket Australia,” HCLTech ANZ executive vice president and country manager Michael Horton said.

“Technology is transforming how we access and engage with sports and HCLTech is committed to delivering future-ready solutions to support Cricket Australia’s objective to deliver seamless experiences to its stakeholders and communities.”

HCLTech has worked with CA previously to digitally transform its digital assets including the cricket.com.au site, the Cricket Australia Live app and MyCricket (now PlayCricket), as well as digitise and streamline community cricket processes.

The two have also collaborated with Microsoft in TechJam, a global crowdsourcing initiative, to bring together data scientists, developers, tech innovators and sports enthusiasts to create technology-oriented solutions for cricket in Australia.

Cricket Australia’s Donald Elliot said engagement with fans and community is of the utmost importance for the sports umbrella body.

"We are focused on keeping people engaged in the sport from the moment they first pick up a bat and ball or watch a game," Elliot said.

“HCLTech has already supported us in transforming our tech stack and improving Australian Cricket’s participant and fan digital experiences."

"The extension of this partnership and the world-class technology it provides will help cricket maintain and improve its place as the leading sport in the country," he added.

