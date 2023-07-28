HCLTech, Microsoft team up for enterprise high-performance computing

HCLTech has teamed up with Microsoft to provide high-performance computing (HPC) solutions to enterprise clients across various industries.

The partnership will focus on providing customers access to HPC resources, including core infrastructure, advanced analytics, machine learning and simulations.

HCLTech and Microsoft will also incubate early stage research and development initiatives to progress opportunities toward HPC solutions.

The India based company will also train some 3000 professionals over three years, and will launch a dedicated lab and centre of excellence with Microsoft.

Also involved in the partnership is the development of new solutions that will help customers to leverage existing infrastructure investments while gaining the flexibility of cloud-based services.

"We are glad to be working with Microsoft to bring HPC solutions to our customers," HCLTech global head of Microsoft Ecosystem Business Unit Ajit Moodliar said.

"By combining Microsoft’s expertise with HCLTech’s CloudSMART, we will offer customers a powerful combination of advanced engineering services and cloud technologies to help them manage complex hybrid infrastructure.”

"High-performance computing is widely used in many industries and is becoming increasingly important as organisations look to gain insights from vast amounts of data and drive innovation to become more efficient," Microsoft general manager of Azure HPC AI Nidhi Chappell said.

"Adoption of HPC on Microsoft Azure is growing due to the flexibility, scalability and breadth of options we provide,"

"We are pleased to be working with HCLTech to help customers take advantage of the power of the Azure HPC to drive their digital transformations.”

