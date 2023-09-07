HCLTech tapped by Elders for digital transformation

HCL Technologies has been tapped by agribusiness Elders to provide managed IT services to accelerate the company’s digital transformation.

The services, which aim to equip Elders with HCL’s AI offerings and other services, include application development and management, digital workplace capabilities, infrastructure, cybersecurity and data management.

“We are proud to partner with Elders for the next phase of its digital transformation,” HCLTech ANZ country manager Michael Horton said.

“This is a great endorsement of our capabilities and expertise in cloud migration."

"By adopting a cloud-first approach, Elders will continue to offer customers and employees an excellent user experience."

"Further, to support the next phase of Elders’ digital transition we will continue to provide consistent on-the-ground support from our Adelaide delivery centre," Horton added.

HCLTech said its portfolio would enable Elders with IT capabilities to support the whole business, ensuring stable transformation and evolution as the industry evolves.

“Delivering reliable IT Services to our staff across Australia is a key priority. We have had a long and well-respected relationship with HCLTech," Elders head of IT operations Scott Placentino said.

"They have been integral in supporting our business and our digital transformation journey, so it was a straightforward decision to engage them for our next phase of digital transformation.”

“We’re looking forward to continuing our work with HCLTech in Adelaide and creating a great experience for our employees and our clients," Placentino said.