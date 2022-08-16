Healthcare-focused ISV Fred IT Group launches web-based marketplace

Healthcare-focused ISV Fred IT Group launches web-based marketplace

Melbourne-based healthcare IT services firm Fred IT Group has launched a web-based hub to allow pharmacies identify and source third party software solutions.

Called Fred Marketplace, the hub helps pharmacies identify and source partner software approved and tested for use with Fred IT’s software. It aims to help identify software tools to support changing retail, business and technology needs in a cloud-based environment.

Some of the solutions available to pharmacies include apps and integrations for robots, eCommerce, business intelligence, clinical services, drug information and medication management, loyalty and payment.

“Third-party applications and integrations are vital in helping pharmacies to find new ways of reaching and supporting their patients, increasing business efficiencies, and introducing new pharmacy services,” Fred IT general manager growth and partnerships Markus Windhofer said.

“Fred Marketplace takes the worry out of choosing software apps and add-ons. Pharmacies can concentrate on their core business of supporting patients and communities to improve health outcomes, confident that when they use a Fred Marketplace Partner tool it is tested and fit-for-purpose.”

The vendors in Fred Marketplace include BD, Dataology, GuildLink, LifeSmart, Modeus, Storbie, StrongRoom, Tyro, and Willach Pharmacy Solutions. Fred IT says it plans to bring in more partners and approved applications.

In the announcement, Modeus COO Kirill Kiryshin said Fred Marketplace is an important resource for pharmacies looking at business opportunities and improvements such as time saving resources.

“We are very pleased to be part of Fred Marketplace which will increase visibility of software applications and partner organisations that are available to support retail business and patients,” Kiryshin said.

As well as helping pharmacies to quickly identify software that complies with Fred software, having a searchable tool of this kind will help pharmacies see options that are available.”

Fred IT provides pharmacy-specific software solutions, cloud-based management platforms, point-of-sale solutions, managed IT services, as well as IT support.

In 2013, Telstra Health bought a 50 percent stake of Fred IT, worth $25 million at the time, in an effort to increase the telco’s presence in the health IT market.

