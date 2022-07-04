Healthcare software vendor Spok names inTechnology as APAC distributor

Queensland-headquartered inTechnology has signed an agreement with Spok to distribute its healthcare communications products in the Asia Pacific.

inTechnology Distribution chief executive officer Mark Winter said the vendor’s solutions could be used by channel partners to help their hospital clients analyse data from devices and systems such as EMRs and patient monitors, which would help clinicians.

“We are very excited to add Spok to our portfolio and to offer Spok to our channel partners across the Asia Pacific region.”

Winter said that the pandemic had created strong demand for healthcare communications solutions like Spok.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of clinical communication and Real-Time Location Systems projects post-COVID. This has created some very lucrative opportunities for our channel partners looking to expand their business into this space.”

Winter also said that the agreement would see inTechnology relaunch the Spok Partner Program to the Asia Pacific channel, which would provide partners with business planning, technical support, training, marketing, and co-development to support partners in scaling their respective businesses.

Spok president and chief executive officer Vincent Kelly said that inTechnology’s two decades of experience working in the healthcare space would help the company expand its reach into the Asia Pacific market.

“We believe that inTechnology and its partner network will enhance our ability to provide meaningful outcomes for our clients in the region.”

“inTechnology Distribution’s ability to provide pre/post-sales support, implementation services, and a 24/7 support desk made the Company a perfect distribution partner for Spok. We were looking for a true value-added distribution partnership, and we have found that in the team at inTechnology Distribution.”