Hexagon taps new APAC lead for safety, infrastructure & geospatial division

Digital reality solutions vendor Hexagon has hired Mattias Tidebrink to lead the Asia-Pacific business of the company’s safety, infrastructure and geospatial division.

Hired from Motorola Solutions, Tidebrink will be responsible for setting the division’s strategic direction, focusing on long-term growth and profitability.

“Appointing a leader of Tidebrink’s calibre underscores the importance that we place on the APAC region, where we have operated for more than 30 years,” Hexagon safety, infrastructure and geospatial division president Steven Cost said.

Hexagon said Tidebrink was hired for his experience in sales and services in public safety and security throughout APAC.

Tidebrink worked at Motorola Solutions since 2007 across its Australian and UK operations, holding a number of sales and leadership roles.

He was most recently the MSSSI vice president of video security and analytics sales for APAC, which he held from 2020 to December 2022. Prior to Motorola Solutions, he worked at Ericsson from 2001 to 2007.

Hexagon’s safety, infrastructure and geospatial business services a wide range of industries in Australia, including critical services from public safety, utilities, government and transportation.

It counts as customers the Australian Federal Police, Royal Automobile Club of Victoria and Endeavor Energy.