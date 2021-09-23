Hills adds 5G fixed wireless tech vendor Siklu

US-headquartered telecommunications solutions provider Siklu has appointed Hills as its newest Australian distributor.

Siklu specialises in multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity, including millimetre-wave (mmWave) fixed wireless systems used for 5G networks.

Some of its offerings include technology for wireless backhaul and last mile connectivity, targeted to wireless internet service providers, mining companies and municipal networks.

With the appointment, Siklu said Hills resellers can offer its products to a range of market segments from security to critical infrastructure.

“Siklu looks forward to working with Hills to meet the ever-increasing demand for higher bandwidth solutions across Australia,” Siklu chief executive Ronen Ben-Hamou said.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities resulting from this partnership, particularly in the security networks sector, and solving the ‘Gigabit gap’ challenge that customers often face when fibre is unavailable, is too expensive or takes too long to deploy.”

Siklu said it developed the first mass-produced mmWave radio, EtherHaul-1200, and said it is currently the most deployed mmWave connectivity solution globally. Most of the company’s products operate in the 60GHz-70GHz/80GHz frequency bands, with radios that can be installed on street fixtures or rooftops.

Hills general manager of IT product sales Carl Jefferys said, “Siklu is a key vendor of technology for wireless backhaul and last mile connectivity for wireless ISPs, mining and municipal surveillance.”

“The opportunity for Hills to distribute the Siklu portfolio is an exciting one as the products are complementary to our IP networking and surveillance security solutions.”

Along with Hills, Siklu also has distribution agreements with Melbourne-based Streakwave, which also carries its EtherHaul and MultiHaul products, and fixed wireless specialist distributor Zero One Distribution.

Hills earlier this month reported its financials, revealing it was affected by “challenging trading conditions” including COVID-19 lockdowns and the global semiconductor shortage.