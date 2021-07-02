Hills appoints David Chambers to chair board as Jennifer Hill-Ling retires

By on
Hills appoints David Chambers to chair board as Jennifer Hill-Ling retires

Hills lead independent director David Chambers is stepping into the role of chairman for the company, replacing Jennifer Hill-Ling who is to retire as a company director later this year.

“It has been a great privilege and honour to serve as a director of Hills and, for the past 16 years, as its chairman. During this time, Hills has established a leading healthcare business providing nurse call and patient engagement solutions that is well positioned to expand further within the health technology sector,” Hill-Ling said in an ASX announcement.

“In the past 12 months, the board has been actively undertaking a process of renewal to reflect the company’s increasing focus on growing its health business as well as improving the results of its digital and security distribution business. Following the appointment of a new non-executive director later this year, the renewal process will be complete.” 

“I am confident that Hills is well placed to continue to grow its businesses under the guidance of the board and newly appointed chief executive David Clarke. They have and will continue to have the support of the Hill-Ling family as they implement the company’s growth initiatives.”

Chambers has been in the role of non-executive director for Hills since July 2020.

Prior, he was the Asia Pacific managing director of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions after a stint as the chief executive Pro Medicus. He is also currently chairman of ASX-listed healthcare software provider Mach7 Technologies. 

Chambers said in the announcement that he was honoured to succeed Hill Ling.

“Jennifer’s wealth of experience and leadership have been invaluable to Hills during periods of significant change,” Chambers said. 

“I am proud to take over the role of chairman from her and, on behalf of the Board, we commend her professionalism and tireless commitment throughout her tenure and wish her well for the future.” 



Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
david chambers distribution hills jennifer hillling

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

TPM chip requirements for Windows 11

TPM chip requirements for Windows 11
Dell Apex can be half the price of public clouds

Dell Apex can be half the price of public clouds
Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business

Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?