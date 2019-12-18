Hills officially offloads antenna, AV businesses

By on
Hills officially offloads antenna, AV businesses

Distributor Hills has completed the sale of its antenna and audio-visual businesses.

The company sold its underperforming antenna business to Bitek in late September, while the AV division was sold in November to Amber Technology for an estimated $5.5 million.

Bitek is a manufacturer and distributor of antennae, home AV equipment and other products, while Amber Technology is a specialist AV distributor.

Hills anticipates the transactions will hit revenue by around $50 million, but won’t impact EBITDA, while also freeing up $10 million in working capital.

Hills chief executive David Lenz said the divestments “represented a significant milestone” in the company’s efforts to focus on core businesses health and IT distribution.

“We are confident this improved focus will have a positive impact on the overall performance of our company and provide our customers, partners, shareholders and staff with an exciting future that will deliver the results they expect and deserve,” Lenz said.

Amber Technology managing director Peter Amos said the two companies were committed to ensuring a smooth transition for customers, staff and vendors.

“Amber Technology is excited to be welcoming the Hills staff into our company, the brands represented by Hills into our portfolio, and many new customers into a relationship with Amber Technology,” Amos said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
amber technology bitek david lenz distribution hills peter amos

Most Read Articles

Deloitte scores at ATO and NSW Health

Deloitte scores at ATO and NSW Health
Cisco loses CIO and data centre sales leader

Cisco loses CIO and data centre sales leader
iiNet hit by five-day mail outage

iiNet hit by five-day mail outage
Ingram Micro exec reshuffle sees CEO get cloudier

Ingram Micro exec reshuffle sees CEO get cloudier
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?
Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
Transitioning to an MSP model
Finding and retaining skilled staff
Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?