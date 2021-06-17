Hiring platform Globalization Partners taps channel veteran Craig Goldblatt to lead APAC channel

Staff hiring platform Globalization Partners has named channel veteran Craig Goldblatt as its channel chief for Asia-Pacific.

Goldblatt, who finished a seven-year stint at HR and payroll software ADP this month, will assume the newly created role of vice president of partners and alliances for Asia-Pacific.

On the hiring, the company said Goldblatt brings a wealth of experience across solution sales, software vendor services, human capital management and payroll solutions in various leadership, sales and management positions.

Goldblatt will be responsible for key partnerships and growing revenue from strategic alliances with channel partners focused on enabling companies to hire global remote talent anywhere in the world, while creating a seamless business experience for customers and end users.

“Craig’s drive, energy and enthusiasm are infectious and his knowledge and professionalism will truly help elevate the role that Globalization Partners plays in breaking down barriers to global growth and expansion,” Globalization Partners general manager for Asia Pacific Charles Ferguson said.

Goldblatt was ADP’s vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand between 2014 until June 2021. Prior to that, he worked at IBM ANZ from 2001 to 2014, working up to the role of ANZ regional executive for IBM software services.

On the appointment, Goldblatt said, “The opportunity that Globalization Partners has in the APAC region is enormous and I’m looking forward to working with the team to execute our partnership strategy as we continue to grow our presence here.”