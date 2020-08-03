Hitachi Vantara appoints Erin Mikan as ANZ channel chief

Digital data systems vendor Hitachi Vantara has appointed Erin Mikan as its channel sales manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Mikan was hired out of Macquarie Telecom, working as cloud services - strategic partner and alliance manager.

Mikan said she was happy to return to a channel-facing role and said Hitachi Vantara is “a vendor that ticks all the boxes.”

“If I’m going to put my name behind a brand, it needs to have a great reputation as an ethical, customer-focused organisation with a solid offering,” Mikan said.

“I have always heard very good things about Hitachi Vantara, and previously when it was Hitachi Data Systems, so taking on this role wasn’t a difficult decision from that perspective.”

Mikan added she will bring “an absolutely maniacal customer satisfaction focus” in her new role.

“When I say that I’m a champion for the customer, I’m talking about two types. Channel partners are our customers, deserving of attention, understanding and support. And together we focus on the end customer to solve challenges and achieve the best outcomes for all involved,” she said.

Hitachi Vantara ANZ vice president and managing director Adrian Johnson said, “It’s been great to welcome Erin to the team as channel sales manager for Hitachi Vantara Australia and New Zealand, as she shares our commitment to providing a predictable, profitable and pioneering experience for our channel partners.”

“We are in complete agreement that teamwork and collaboration are key to supporting our partners whether they resell, deliver, manage or create solutions with our best-in-class technologies, so we can deliver meaningful business outcomes both for our partners and our customers.”