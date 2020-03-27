Hitachi Vantara Completes Waterline Data Acquisition

Hitachi Vantara completed its acquisition of the assets of startup data catalog software developer Waterline Data Thursday and immediately launched a new product, Lumada Data Catalog, incorporating Waterline Data’s technology.

The new software expands the Hitachi Vantara Lumada portfolio of DataOps software and services, which includes big data management, governance and discovery tools.

Hitachi Vantara announced the deal to buy privately held Waterline Data back in January for an undisclosed sum.

Waterline’s data cataloging software, based on its unique “data fingerprinting” technology, helps automate the discovery and classification of data. The system provides a common metadata framework for unifying and managing silos of data distributed across multiple platforms, including cloud and on-premises systems.

“The operational, technical and regulatory challenges presented by the proliferation of data makes data catalogs an increasingly vital tool for modern organizations,” said Guido Schroeder, chief technology officer, Digital Solutions, at Hitachi Vantara, in a statement. “Adding Waterline Data’s capabilities to Hitachi Vantara’s suite of DataOps solutions is a great step forward in ensuring our customers can effectively and efficiently manage their data assets across environments – from edge, to core, to multicloud.”

The new Lumada Data Catalog will be available starting April 1, both from Hitachi Vantara and through select channel partners.

Hitachi Vantara, based in Santa Clara, Calif., also said that Alex Gorelik, Waterline Data’s founder and chief technology officer, has joined Hitachi Vantara as a senior fellow. Since the acquisition agreement he has led the effort to integrate Waterline Data’s technology into the Lumada portfolio, according to the company.

In addition to its Lumada product line, Hitachi Vantara also offers its Pentaho data integration and analytics platform.

This article originally appeared at crn.com