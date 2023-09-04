Hitachi Vantara honours ANZ partners

Modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions vendor Hitachi Vantara has announced the winners of its 2023 ANZ Partner Awards at the company’s regional partner conference held in Canberra.

Optus Enterprise was named ANZ Growth Partner of the Year, for achieving the best year-on-year growth for 2023.

The company provides Hitachi Ventara with a range of managed technology and services, from applications, security and cloud-led ICT to collaboration and contact centres.

Australia's Ethan Global took home the ANZ Rising Partner of the Year award for its significant growth in revenue and new pipeline in digital infrastructure solutions for enterprises and government organisations.

Datacom Australia was honoured with the inaugural Acquisition Win of the Year award for securing a highly valued new customer win in the New South Wales public sector.

New Zealand's Computer Concepts Limited was amongst the winners for the second year in a row.

The company was named the ANZ Elite Partner of Year and ANZ Cloud Service Provider of the Year for innovation in as-a-service offerings.

VMware Australia was awarded the Technology Alliance Partner of the Year prize. The company provides joint on-premise cloud and/or hybrid cloud solutions to ANZ customers, delivered and supported by Hitachi Vantara’s professional services, customer service and support teams.

“The last 12 months has been an outstanding year for Hitachi Vantara’s ANZ partner program during which time we continued to implement partner feedback on tools and enablement and jointly drove a sustainable and profitable digital infrastructure business” said Steven Lee, director of strategic partner & alliances, Hitachi Vantara Australia and New Zealand.



“As we look forward to the year ahead, we will continue to be laser focused on building our valued partner and channel ecosystem and jointly go to market together to help customers navigate their business and IT challenges surrounding data protection, cyber resiliency, application and workload placement across hybrid and multi-cloud, and storage investment modernisation," Lee said.



“We congratulate all our 2023 award winners and honour our entire ANZ partner channel for their ongoing support in building exceptional momentum and working alongside Hitachi Vantara to consistently support exceptional data-driven customers experiences with sustainable solutions which ultimately provide value and deliver better business outcomes," Lee added.