Hitachi Vantara names Lenovo's Nathan Knight as ANZ managing director

Storage vendor Hitachi Vantara has named Nathan Knight as its newest Australia and New Zealand managing director.

Knight, who most recently led Lenovo’s ANZ infrastructure solutions group (formerly Lenovo DCG), replaces Adrian Johnson, who was recently promoted to Asia Pacific vice president of the Digital Infrastructure Business Unit.

Knight will also report directly to Johnson and is tasked to manage the vendor’s business and operations in ANZ, with a focus on the partner ecosystem, business strategy and business growth.

“Leveraging data to create value in business and society requires deep industry experience,” Johnson said.

“Bringing the best leadership talents to our business ensures that Hitachi Vantara can continue to expand and win in the competitive ANZ market. I believe that Nathan’s enthusiasm, international work experience and successful track record will elevate our ANZ business to the next level.”

Knight will also join ANZ channels manager Jonathan Fester, who took over from Erin Mikan in January 2022, after she left in December 2021 to join Macquarie Telecom.

The appointment also follows Hitachi Vantara appointing Arrow Electronics as its new primary distributor, replacing its existing deal with Dicker Data.

Speaking on his appointment, Knight said, “My 20 plus years’ career in technology underpins my understanding of the transformation that technology can deliver to organisations in the public and private sectors, from enterprise through to SMB.”

“I know businesses are on a constant transformational journey to enhance relevance, competitiveness and deliver new services to their customers. I am proud to be joining a company with an exceptional legacy and pedigree in delivering the changes for their customers through continual technology innovation.”

Knight wrapped up an eight-year stint at Lenovo across Australia and New Zealand, starting out as SMB and channel sales manager for the ANZ data centre group in 2014 and moving up to lead the whole ANZ business in 2019.

Prior to Lenovo, Knight also worked at Acer’s UK business as gateway country manager from 2010 to 2011 and head of commercial from 2011 to 2013, and at HPE as channel development manager from 2008 to 2010. Other stints include management roles at Talkingtech and Ingram Micro UK.

Hitachi Vantara announced earlier this week that it has appointed Arrow to replace Dicker Data as its primary distributor to more closely align its ANZ channel with the vendor’s US and Europe operations.

Lynx Technologies will remain an active distributor for Hitachi Vantara alongside Arrow.

Commenting on the new arrangements, Fester said, “Arrow is a great fit for our go-to-market strategy, and our focus on cloud smart and hybrid cloud solutions in support of our customers’ data driven initiatives.”

“Arrow understands the value of digital infrastructure built for data-driven transformations. As our distributor in a number of regions, Arrow also shares the spirit of collaboration and co-creation Hitachi Vantara brings to the cloud ecosystem, along with strong partnerships with the likes of Cisco and VMware, and is ready to help our partners bring integrated solutions to our customers.”