Hitachi Vantara unveils Azure-integrated hybrid cloud management offering

Modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions vendor Hitachi Vantara has unveiled its new Unified Compute Platform (UCP), now designed specifically for Azure Stack HCI.

Hitachi Vantara said the new solution combines the power of Azure cloud services with the scalability and flexibility benefits of UCP’s cloud infrastructure.

The hybrid cloud offering provides cloud management across multiple environments including data centres, branch offices and edge computing, providing businesses with greater visibility and control over how their data is stored, managed and utilised.

This allows workloads to be run consistently and seamlessly within those locations while leveraging the flexibility to scale capacity up or down based on business needs.

“Our customers have enormous volumes of distributed data at the edge, core and cloud requiring easy and resilient access to analyse in real-time to make informed decisions, custom tailored to meet dynamic business demands,” Hitachi Vantara senior vice president of product management storage Dan McConnell said.

“Through our collaboration with Microsoft, and our end-to-end engineered systems approach, we help optimise our customers’ cloud architecture to better harness their data, lower operating costs and improve application and user experiences.”

Hitachi Vantara said UCP for Azure Stack HCI also supports customers using a mix of traditional and newer container-based applications.

The vendor also validated two Azure Arc-enabled data services providing modern application solutions for Microsoft customers.

This allows customers to modernise applications and deliver cloud services across IT locations with centralised Azure Arc management.

