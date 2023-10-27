Hobart's Indicium Dynamics appoints Rob Vernon as CEO

Hobart-based IoT and data integration solutions provider Indicium Dynamics has appointed Rob Vernon as its chief executive.

Vernon has over 17 years of experience in the IT sector, having previously led internet service provider TasmaNet as chief executive from July 2020 until August 2022.

He most recently served as group executive of operations for ASX-listed telecommunications company Field Solutions Group.

Vernon will be tasked with guiding Indicium Dynamics through its transition from a startup to a scale-up and implementing his vision for sustainable change.

"Joining Indicium Dynamics is an opportunity for me to contribute to a space I'm passionate about," Vernon said.

"As I've often been reminded, when you find alignment with what you do, it doesn't feel like work. I'm looking forward to this new chapter and focusing on what truly matters."

Founded in 2016, Indicium Dynamics provides IoT solution design, data integration and data management solutions to businesses across multiple industries.