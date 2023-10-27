Hobart's Indicium Dynamics appoints Rob Vernon as CEO

By on
Hobart's Indicium Dynamics appoints Rob Vernon as CEO
Rob Vernon, CEO, Indicium Dynamics

Hobart-based IoT and data integration solutions provider Indicium Dynamics has appointed Rob Vernon as its chief executive.

Vernon has over 17 years of experience in the IT sector, having previously led internet service provider TasmaNet as chief executive from July 2020 until August 2022. 

He most recently served as group executive of operations for ASX-listed telecommunications company Field Solutions Group. 

Vernon will be tasked with guiding Indicium Dynamics through its transition from a startup to a scale-up and implementing his vision for sustainable change.

"Joining Indicium Dynamics is an opportunity for me to contribute to a space I'm passionate about," Vernon said.

"As I've often been reminded, when you find alignment with what you do, it doesn't feel like work. I'm looking forward to this new chapter and focusing on what truly matters."

Founded in 2016, Indicium Dynamics provides IoT solution design, data integration and data management solutions to businesses across multiple industries.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
indicium dynamics rob vernon software sustainability

Partner Content

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers

Sponsored Whitepapers

A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

BlueChip to distribute Comforte AG data protection in ANZ

BlueChip to distribute Comforte AG data protection in ANZ
What Microsoft's $5b investment in Australia will bring

What Microsoft's $5b investment in Australia will bring
Okta didn&#8217;t acknowledge breach for over two weeks: customer

Okta didn’t acknowledge breach for over two weeks: customer
Microsoft to spend $5b in Australia as AI regulation looms

Microsoft to spend $5b in Australia as AI regulation looms

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?