Hobart's Intuit Technologies acquires Microsoft partner Day One Digital

Hobart-headquartered Intuit Technologies has acquired managed services provider and Microsoft partner Day One Digital for an undisclosed sum.

Also based in Hobart, Day One specialises in web app development, Office 365, data integration, data insights and business intelligence, architecture and strategy and agile delivery services.

Intuit said the deal brings together “two of Tasmania’s strongest ICT leaders”, and that Day One complemented Intuit Technologies’ mission.

“The acquisition of Day One Digital strengthens Intuit Technologies’ capabilities in relation to Microsoft cloud services, cloud security, bespoke software development, integration and digital transformation services that align well with our mission to add value to our customers’ businesses in everything that we do,” Intuit Technologies executive director Dane Bignell said.

The announcement also detailed some of Day One’s projects, including the delivery of an Azure-based COVID-19 response system for a multinational client, development of an Azure-based online forms platform for a Tasmanian Government agency and developing a Microsoft 365-based portal for an education client.

Day One Digital director Brendon Jessup said, “By leveraging the existing capabilities of both Intuit Technologies and Day One Digital, our combined client base will enjoy improved flexibility and agility to retain competitive market advantage through tailored ICT solutions.”

The acquisition is the company’s latest since 2020, when it acquired Brisbane-based consultancy SureBridge. The deal at the time helped expand Intuit Technologies further north, with its offices in Melbourne and Brisbane.

In December 2021, Intuit Technologies revealed it had achieved ISO 9001 certification, covering its scope of operations including the provision of consultation, implementation and migration services for cloud and on-premises IT solutions, supported by managed services, contract management and single source supply.

The company also announced last year it hired channel veteran Bianca Pickett to the then-newly created role of chief technology officer. Pickett has since left the company in June 2021.