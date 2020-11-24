Hobart's Intuit Technologies launches Extreme Networks network-as-a-service offering

Hobart-based managed services provider Intuit Technologies has launched a new network-as-a-service offering based on Extreme Networks’ tech.

The service is based on Extreme's cloud network management platform ExtremeCloud IQ, which provides administrators a 360-degree view of device, client, application and network health and performance.

The service uses a consumption-based model to provide customers flexibility, as well as tailored network operations to meet individual needs.

The company also revealed it had signed horticultural wholesaler Waratah Launceston as its first network-as-a-service customer.

“As a long-term partner of Extreme Networks, we saw the market acceleration around cloud networking. This industry shift prompted us to extend our partnership with Extreme to become an Extreme Elevate MSP delivering networking-as-a-service to Australian businesses looking for an affordable, secure, end-to-end, cloud managed networking solution managed by a reliable partner,” Intuit Technologies managing director Dane Bignell said.

“We are proud to announce that our first Australian customer, Waratah, has adopted the Extreme Network as-a-service model to deliver an affordable, enterprise-grade managed WiFi and network security solution throughout its office environment.”

Intuit Tech said ExtremeCloudIQ allows it to forgo the deployment, hosting, upgrading, scaling or software maintenance within its own data centre, as well as reducing the complexity of managing enterprise edge-to-data-centre infrastructure.

The service also supplies insights and analytics through machine learning and artificial intelligence to assist in collecting data to build, secure, and maintain agile and distributed networks.

“Extreme Networks extends its congratulations to Intuit Technologies as the first Extreme Elevate MSP in the region with the exclusivity to provide Australian companies with network-as-a-service options,” Extreme Networks general manager Julian Critchlow said.

“By offering off-the-shelf, affordable WiFi and switching as-a-service bundles managed by Intuit Technologies, customers can trust that their networking requirements are met around product lifecycle, easy cloud deployment and configuration, cloud-based monitoring and role-based security policy. It’s great to see Waratah becoming the first Australian organisation to adopt this model, and we look forward to many more organisations embracing Intuit Technologies’ network-as-a-service offering.”