Hololens 2 Development Edition arrives in Australia

By on
Microsoft has announced that HoloLens 2 Development Edition is now available to Australian developers.

HoloLens 2 Development Edition includes hardware and services to help design interactive projects and 3D augmented reality (AR) content.

The bundle includes a single HoloLens 2 device, US$500 in Azure credits, and 3-month licences for Unity Pro and Pixyz plugins.

Microsoft’s website lists the full Development Edition bundle for $5,599.

The HoloLens 2 Development Edition was first announced in May 2019 during the Build 2019 conference.

The Hololens 2 device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Compute Platform and a custom-built holographic processing unit, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

Along with Australia, the bundle also launches in Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

