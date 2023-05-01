Hosted Network and nbn partner to help MSPs improve network connectivity

Sydney-based ISP Hosted Network has partnered with nbn Australia as a retail service provider, to enable Australian managed service providers (MSPs) to drive higher revenue with nbn connectivity.

As a cloud and telco provider, Hosted Network aims to improve rectification times, network visibility and control and deliver quick resolution times and improved customer experience.

Hosted Network said its experience as a former MSP enabled it to understand the challenges such companies face when it comes to lack of control over their network causing prolonged resolution times, and how this is an important issue to rectify in order to improve relationships with customers.

Hosted Network’s partnership with nbn has improved its ability to deliver cloud and telco services for MSPs, incorporating nbn API capabilities within its Partner Portal.

These capabilities aim to help partners efficiently identify and resolve issues, reducing wait times on hold, and improving affordability for partners.

One API capability is ‘Fibre Connect’ which is a feature which provides partners with information on which locations can be upgraded to nbn Fibre, offering improved speeds and a better experience for end-customers.

The Partner Portal also features advanced health and diagnostic tools that enable MSPs to monitor and troubleshoot nbn connections and address any issues.

Another API capability is the ‘Outage Notifications’ which inform partners about scheduled maintenance or service outages on their nbn connections on a per-service basis.

This allows Hosted Network’s partners to be aware of disruptions that could affect customers and help them better manage communications with customers.

“Our partners always come first. We prioritise their feedback, ensuring that we incorporate it into everything we do,” Hosted Network chief executive Ben Town said.

“This is evident in our Partner Portal, where we have specifically integrated API capabilities to cater to the unique needs of our MSP partners."

"As we continue to innovate, we are always looking for new ways to support our partners."

"By incorporating nbn's API tools, we are enabling our partners to provide the best connectivity experience to their end-customers," Town added.