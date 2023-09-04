Hosted Network hires former SMBiTPro CEO David Vidos

Hosted Network has hired former SMBiTPro chief executive and channel veteran David Vidos as its new partner development manager.

Vidos, who was hired from Melbourne-based Techno Group, is tasked to help nurture relationships with key Hosted Networks partners.

Hosted Network said Vidos was hired for his 25 years in the IT industry, as well as his deep industry insights and passion for collaboration.

"We are excited to welcome David Vidos to our team as the partner development manager. His extensive experience as an MSP owner and his dedicated work within the industry make him the perfect fit for this role,” Hosted Network chief executive Ben Town said.

“We believe his insights and skills will further solidify our commitment in bringing exceptional cloud and telco experience to our MSP partners.”

Vidos was most recently the chief product architect and general manager at Techno Group. He joined the company after it acquired his business NOVA iT Group in 2020.

He was CEO and chair of the national board of SMBiT Professionals (SMBiTPro) from 2014 to 2017, and Melbourne chapter president from 2011 to 2014.

"I don't just see this as a vendor-customer relationship," Vidos said.

"True partnership goes beyond transactions; it's about mutual success and growth."

"My MSP background has given me a unique perspective on what partners truly need – someone invested in their success."

Vidos added that coming from an MSP background and approaching partnerships with a unique perspective helped him create a clear set of criteria when considering which vendor to align with.

"I wasn’t looking for just any vendor; I aimed to align with a vendor that met the criteria I look for in a partner during my MSP days."

"This involved identifying vendors that offer innovative products or services to enhance the market's current offerings,” he said.

“Equally crucial was a shared commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Partnerships are built on trust."

"It’s important that service delivery and support teams can stand behind their commitments.”

Vidos said his unique view on the challenges that MSPs face and what they need to succeed and achieve their goals is a distinctive contribution he can bring to Hosted Network.

"One way I can help is to bring an outside perspective, someone that can challenge the status quo. In many cases it takes someone outside your business to help you see things you have been blinded to,” he added.