Hosted Network inks deal with Sea-Level Operations

Australian cloud and telecommunications provider Hosted Network has inked a deal with US-based Sea-Level Operations to provide operational advice to its MSP partners in Australia and New Zealand.



Sea-Level Operations specialises in consulting and coaching to MSPs, with a specific focus on operations planning.

The two said they would work together “helping MSPs fight the common pain points of managing and growing an MSP business today which often include gaining efficiencies within their business, increasing their revenue streams, retaining and growing their clientele and staying ahead of the tight competition”.

“Many MSPs have commonalities in the operational problems they face,” Hosted Network boss Ben Town told CRN.

“They all have the same problems, they all have the same pain points. So why reinvent the wheel?”

Town said that as part of its enablement initiatives, Hosted Network already provides a high level of technical advice to its partners but adding operational advice would provide partners with an extra edge in a highly competitive market.

The deal will see a series of free training, events and workshops to help educate partners on how to improve the different facets of their business operations such as admin and finance, PSA and RMM management, service delivery, sales and marketing, amongst others.

As part of the deal, Hosted Network will provide Sea-Level's partner community with technical training and advice.

Webinars, content and other resources will be made available to partners to improve internal operations, overall productivity and profitability, Town said.

"A lot of the stuff that goes on isn't useful, It's all talk. That's what we're trying to change."

Hosted Network’s channel chief Meryl Palma said the operational advice that Sea-Level brings to the table would allow MSPs in the SMB space to avoid reinventing the wheel when it comes to streamlining their operations.

"These improved operations have a waterfall effect on enhancing partner profitability, staff and client happiness. If we can make a positive impact and be a part of that, then I’m all for it.”

Sea-Level APAC boss James Davis will co-lead Hosted Network’s webinar series, MSPs in Conversations to cover common challenges in running an MSP and strategies to overcome them.

“This Technology Service Provider (TSP) enablement partnership with Hosted Network strengthens our goal to help TSPs overcome operational challenges. Unlike other providers who are in it for the purpose of getting business, our partnership isn’t transactional. We are the “givers” in the TSP industry and we share the same goal in genuinely helping Australian TSPs grow and thrive.” Davis said.

The initial enablement activities are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022.