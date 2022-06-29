Hosted Network launches public cloud in Perth

Cloud and telco services provider for MSPs Hosted Network has expanded its public cloud offering to Perth.

The company aims to target managed services providers across Western Australia, offering locally run infrastructure with lower latency connections.

“Everything that we do at Hosted Network is based on partner feedback. Speaking with our Western Australian partners, we recognised a gap in our offering,” Hosted Network chief executive Ben Town said.

“With the launch of our Perth-based public cloud we can now deliver the same benefits that our east coast partners enjoy, such as high performance, on-demand infrastructure with low latency and our top-notch support.”

MSP customers will also be able to tie in Hosted Network’s connectivity solutions directly into their public workloads for a secure end to end solution.

The company also provides free migration assistance from those moving workloads from the east coast, from local based infrastructure, or from another cloud provider.

Customers also gain access to Hosted Network’s free rebilling platform to simplify the end customer billing processes.

Following the launch, Hosted Network also revealed it is set to launch a new public cloud service in Brisbane, adding to the existing services in New South Wales and Victoria.

In February this year, Hosted Network partnered with US-based MSP consulting and coaching provider Sea-Level Operations to offer operational advice to its customers across Australia and New Zealand.