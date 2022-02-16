Hosted Network, MODEX partner on Teams Calling deployment solution for MSPs

Melbourne-based Microsoft 365 specialist MODEX has formed an agreement with Australian cloud and telecommunications provider Hosted Network to provide MSP partners with Teams Direct Routing (Teams Calling) deployment and training solutions.

Teams Calling allows is a cloud-based offering that allows end-users to make and receive calls without the need for a calling plan.

According to Hosted Network, the setup process has a “steep learning curve” that has meant many MSPs have avoided including it in their offerings.

“Our partnership with MODEX helps our partner MSPs to speed up their go-to-market with Teams Direct Routing and not miss out on the additional revenue from Teams Calling. Streamlining the provisioning process enables our partners to focus on their core business, and gives them one less thing to worry about,” Hosted Network partner success manager Meryl Palma said.

The offering will also include value add options such as live end-user and live admin training to help customers overcome the barriers to adopting a new communication platform and get the most value out of Teams Calling to streamline workflows and improve overall productivity.

“We’re excited to team up with Hosted Network in helping their partner MSPs eliminate the difficulties in Teams Direct Routing deployment,” MODEX solutions director Bryan Chua said.

“Being a Teams Deployment Partner for other market players, we’re able to provide support to their Partners in addressing the different challenges that come with shifting to an entirely new collaboration platform. We believe that our expertise can help MSPs support their end-users better in maximising the advantages of using Teams Calling in staying competitive in the digital world.”

The partnership plan, which will be carried out in the first quarter of 2022 will also include free technical workshops, end-user trainings and Microsoft Teams tools and resources for Hosted Network partners.

Earlier this month, Hosted Network inked a deal with US-based Sea-Level Operations to provide operational advice to its MSP partners in Australia and New Zealand.