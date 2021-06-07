Hosted Network taps Grandstream for wholesale hosted platform

Wholesale cloud and telco services provider for MSPs Hosted Network has tapped SIP unified communication vendor Grandstream for its wholesale hosted platform.

Hosted Network has adopted Grandstream’s GRP series of carrier-grade IP Phones and the Grandstream Device Management System (GDMS) with the aim of providing its MSP customers with a powerful, easy-to-deploy and easy-to-manage platform for customer voice solutions.

“The Grandstream GRP series are a fantastic addition to our voice offering and the new cloud management (GDMS) platform enables our MSP partners to dramatically cut down on their troubleshooting and provisioning time. Putting more profits back into their pockets and keeping their customers happy,” Hosted Network chief executive Ben Town said.

“We’re a partner first organisation so we’re always looking for ways to improve the lives of our MSP partners.“

The GRP2600 series of IP phones were chosen for being suited for mass deployment, as well as features like a sleek design, a reimagined user experience, unified firmware and powerful feature options including Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth, a dual LCD screen and support for up to 10 lines.

GDMS also helps with cloud provisioning and centralized management, and features a centralized interface to configure, provision, manage and monitor deployments of Grandstream endpoints before, during and after deployment.

Grandstream ANZ channel manager Ben Miall said, “We are thrilled to partner with Hosted Network to provide our award-winning voice solution to MSPs throughout Australia.”

“The GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones were designed specifically for service providers and offer zero-touch deployment and centralized cloud management thanks to GDMS. This powerful solution will allow MSPs to easily take advantage of the full power of Hosted Network’s state-of-the-art platform.

“We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Hosted Network and their MSP customers.”