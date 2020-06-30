Hosting provider OVH launches managed web hosting in Australia

Hosting provider OVHcloud has launched a new all-in-one web hosting and domain names solution for its partners and resellers.

The managed web hosting solution is designed for small and medium tech businesses, regional web hosting service providers, and web and digital agencies.

OVH said the new product offerings were launched at a time where businesses are looking to accelerate or kickstart their digital presence, adding to its existing dedicated servers and public cloud offerings.

The managed web hosting comes with features like unlimited monthly traffic, anti-DDoS protection, free domain name for the first year, free Let’s Encrypt Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate, choice of four content management system (CMS) modules and the following features: