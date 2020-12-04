Hostopia Australia signs deal with Equinix to expand cloud portfolio

Cloud services and hosting provider Hostopia Australia signed a long term deal with global colocation player Equinix.

Hostopia will consolidate its current footprint of five separate data centres across Sydney and Melbourne into Equinix’s SY5 and ME2 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres.

Hostopia said the deployment would allow it to overcome the limitations of its current data centres spread across different locations and improve service delivery and connectivity for its customers.

"This collaboration with Equinix will enable us to consolidate and reduce the number of disparate providers we were working with,” Hostopia chief technology officer Ross Krumbeck said.

“Beyond a simple data centre agreement, this collaboration will allow our customers to benefit from best of breed data centre facilities with high security and compliance standards, robust power and cooling redundancy as well as abundant connectivity options."

The move also allows Hostopia’s Anchor managed cloud service to provide more tailored data centre solutions, including those with very specialised needs and requirements, as well as do co-selling and build side-by-side services on Platform Equinix.

Hostopia also launched a new Anchor service where customers can build tailored private and hybrid cloud environments in VMWare.

Equinix Australia managing director Guy Danskine said, “Businesses across Australia are increasingly turning to hybrid cloud architectures as part of their digital transformation journeys.”

“By deploying on Platform Equinix, Hostopia will give its customers access to our robust cloud ecosystem and benefit from improved service delivery and connectivity.”