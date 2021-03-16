How one provider is making the most of Microsoft’s industry clouds

Microsoft Gold partner and Former Fast 50 number one Barhead Solutions has released a statement outlining how Microsoft’s new industry-specific cloud solutions are shaping the way it services its customers.

Recently, Microsoft launched its industry-specific clouds for financial services, manufacturing and non-profit, adding to its existing healthcare and retail solutions.

Chief executive Ken Struthers said that Barhead Solutions has always understood that industry-led solutions were the key to success. He explained how these new solutions will streamline the way the company can deliver Microsoft cloud services.

“Now that Microsoft has embraced this same approach, their significant investment in Industry Clouds allows us to deliver solutions to our customers in a far more robust and rapid manner. Barhead's service offering has been and will remain industry-aligned. It simply makes good business sense to ensure experts are fully focused on their specific industry.

“We have realigned our sales team to be industry-focused, which means our customers can trust they will receive the knowledge and advice relevant to their industry. We won’t do all things for all people.”

Having taken home Microsoft’s global partner award for social impact in 2020, the not-for-profit cloud will bring value to Barhead’s not-for-profit business unit, headed by Amanda Stenson.

The new clouds will allow the company to develop and further enhance the solution beyond the baseline of fundraising and engagement, Stenson said.

“It means we can focus on thought leadership areas and dive deeper into uncovering what our clients are trying to achieve. This will run the gamut from solving business problems around acquisition of donors, to delivering services and programs in a much more efficient way. Ultimately, it will allow us to enhance the experience for donors.”

Struthers added that in the wake of rampant cloud adoption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services providers are going to need to improve their breadth of expertise as more industries take up what the cloud has to offer. He sees this as a great potential for growth.

“Adoption in Australia of Microsoft Power Platform’s business applications is skyrocketing. So now the technical people are going to need to have a broader industry focus. They will need to know the components of Azure Business Apps, Power Platform, MS Teams, and Modern Workplace Solutions so they can have the right conversations with the relevant people delivering projects.