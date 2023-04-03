HP bolsters Amplify partner program

HP has unveiled new partner incentives and program enhancements, integrating all its products, solutions and distribution into the Amplify Program

Announced at HP’s Amplify Partner Conference in Chicago, HP will introduce two new features to the program.

This includes the More for More benefit and compensation program, and Fast Lane joint demand generation process.

The More for More enhancement will leverage a rate multiplier to boost compensation for qualified partners, aiming to drive an increase in sales across the HP portfolio.

“We see this incentivising [partners] to sell across the app portfolio. So, recognising them if they already do and incentivising them if they don't yet," HP chief commercial officer Dave McQuarrie told CRN Australia.

“You get more for doing more, and we think that this solution is a differentiator," McQuarrie said.

"We want partners to know that they can use it, and they can benefit from it to their bottom line, if they buy and sell more of our portfolio," he added.

The Fast Lane joint demand generation process aims to simplify reimbursement of marketing development funds via an automated process for claims and payments, improving the turn-around time and experience for eligible partners

McQuarrie told CRN Australia that the Fast Lane process will “reduce their overhead of admin for submitting claims, because if they've proven to be a partner that we don't have to check every claim for then we won't be checking their claims.”

“We are moving to declaring certain partners, based on their track record with us, as not needing for us to do that verification and paying faster,” he said.

“They won't have to put as many people on the process. It will also speed up their payment, because it'll be automatically approved,” McQuarrie said.

These two new program additions will be deployed on November 1, 2023 (fiscal 2024).

Poly, Teradici and HyperX will also be integrated into the HP Amplify program.

The IT giant also unveiled that it will welcome distribution partners in to the program in financial year 2024.

“We are bringing together devices and software including security and services with Poly and our other acquisitions and I don’t think any other vendor can do what HP is doing while also looking at sustainability and a true circular economy," HP ANZ’s senior director of personal systems Ken Maher told CRN Australia.

Amelia Norris attended the HP Amplify Partner Conference as a guest of HP.