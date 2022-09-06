HP: Curiocity training platform will foster more engagement

HP Inc’s new Curiocity program would foster stronger partner engagement with both the vendor and with other partners globally, while also getting rewarded, according to HP Greater Asia head of channel David Tan.

Speaking to journalists at last week’s HP Amplify Executive Forum at Dubai, Tan and HP Greater Asia managing director Tian Chong Ng said the new collaborative program aims to adapt training and upskilling to a younger demographic, using gamification to improve engagement, as well as work with other HP partners in the region.

Launched last month as part of the recent updates on its HP Amplify Partner Program, HP Curiocity brings together training, community engagement and rewards into a single platform aimed at channel partner sales representatives.

“Training has been a constant topic for us, where we realised at HP that we should train not just our internal salesforce, but also our channel partners to keep up with the demand for digital transformation, and to build the skill sets needed to sell the solution stack that we have” Ng said.

“So as we invested in Amplify and in digital transformation efforts, the training side would have many tools and approaches. Gamification and using other innovative ways to train, which also applies in many areas, including the channel.”

HP said Curiocity was developed in response to partner feedback and the growing popularity of comprehensive training programs and collaborative selling. The company said it took inspiration from popular video games, particularly their rewards systems and the open world concept. Launching in stages starting next year, Greater Asia is slated for a 2023 launch.

The training will be found at the HP University Virtual Campus, presented as a one-stop shop for soft skills, product, and solutions training, while HP Community will allow partners to connect 1:1 or participate in community discussions. Rewards and recognition opportunities will come in the form of promotions and contests.

“HP has always done training, but when we look at our workforce, they are getting younger. They like the community and collaboration aspect of video games, as well as the topic of sustainability,” Tan said.

“So we thought putting all that into one platform would strengthen engagement, and at the same time getting rewarded for completing the training.”

“The community will have a chance to ask questions and make it more collaborative, with sales reps across different countries will get to talk to each other and learn from each other.

