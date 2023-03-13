HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

HP announced the winners of its inaugural 2022 Amplify Impact awards where three ANZ partners, Truis, Virtu and Imagetext, have risen to the top.

Brisbane-based managed service provider Truis triumphed internationally, claiming the overall global winner of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Strategy Award which celebrates the most impactful strategies.

Truis was also one of six international companies awarded the Climate Action Award, which recognises the partners with the most comprehensive carbon footprint and action plan.

Sydney-based MSP Virtu and Auckland-based MSP Imagetext were awarded HP’s Sustainability Business Excellance Award.

“HP Amplify Impact partners understand that leading with sustainability is not only good for the planet - it’s good for business, winning deals, and driving profitable growth,” HP global channel organisation general manager Kobi Elbaz said.

HP’s greater Asia head of sales Neil Westhof said, “100% of our pledged partners have completed the development of sustainable impact plans using the world’s first, automated, modular sustainability plan platform and exceeding initial targets.”

Virtu also received the HP Life Award, which is given to partners with the highest number of HP LIFE courses completed.

HP Life is a free, IT and business skills training program for entrepreneurs, business owners, and people aiming to gain more skills.

Alongside 40 other global winners the three ANZ representatives will be honoured at HP’s upcoming Amplify Partner Conference March 28-30 in Chicago.

HP also highlights new benefits to support its partners in their sustainable impact journey. HP’s new Global Good Community Project Platform connects partners with a curated series of projects offering volunteer and donation opportunities through NGOs around the world to enable partners to meet sustainability goals.

Another addition includes new features on HP’s Find a Reseller platform.

The new enhancements spotlight HP Amplify Impact partners to help purpose driven businesses stand out as customers look for resellers aligned to their values.