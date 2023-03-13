HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

By on
HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

HP announced the winners of its inaugural 2022 Amplify Impact awards where three ANZ partners, Truis, Virtu and Imagetext, have risen to the top.

Brisbane-based managed service provider Truis triumphed internationally, claiming the overall global winner of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Strategy Award which celebrates the most impactful strategies.

Truis was also one of six international companies awarded the Climate Action Award, which recognises the partners with the most comprehensive carbon footprint and action plan.

Sydney-based MSP Virtu and Auckland-based MSP Imagetext were awarded HP’s Sustainability Business Excellance Award.

“HP Amplify Impact partners understand that leading with sustainability is not only good for the planet - it’s good for business, winning deals, and driving profitable growth,” HP global channel organisation general manager Kobi Elbaz said.

HP’s greater Asia head of sales Neil Westhof said, “100% of our pledged partners have completed the development of sustainable impact plans using the world’s first, automated, modular sustainability plan platform and exceeding initial targets.”

Virtu also received the HP Life Award, which is given to partners with the highest number of HP LIFE courses completed.

HP Life is a free, IT and business skills training program for entrepreneurs, business owners, and people aiming to gain more skills.

Alongside 40 other global winners the three ANZ representatives will be honoured at HP’s upcoming Amplify Partner Conference March 28-30 in Chicago.

HP also highlights new benefits to support its partners in their sustainable impact journey. HP’s new Global Good Community Project Platform connects partners with a curated series of projects offering volunteer and donation opportunities through NGOs around the world to enable partners to meet sustainability goals.

Another addition includes new features on HP’s Find a Reseller platform.

The new enhancements spotlight HP Amplify Impact partners to help purpose driven businesses stand out as customers look for resellers aligned to their values.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
hp hp amplify hp global amplify impact awards hp partner awards services

Partner Content

How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal
Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff

Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff
Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia

Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia
HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?