HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor

HP Inc has ended its distribution agreement with Sydney-based Bluechip Infotech effective later this month.

In an email announcement sighted by CRN that was sent out to partners, the distributor revealed it would no longer offer HP Inc products starting 30 July 2021.

HP Inc confirmed the move with CRN, with a spokesperson offering the following statement:

“At HP, we review our distribution model on an ongoing basis, and adjust as required to ensure we are meeting our customer’s needs.”

The HP spokesperson added that the distribution agreement officially ends on 20 August, although Bluechip’s announcement said it would cease the HP business by 1 August 2021.

The announcement ensured customers that any backorders will be fulfilled and after 1 August there won't be HP products available for sale, unless there is stock coming in that is not allocated or if there is still stock of specific products at hand.

"[Bluechip Infotech] would like to thank you for the HP business you have done in the past through us and hopefully we can continue our business relationship in other areas," the announcement read.

CRN has reached out to Bluechip Infotech for comment.

Despite Bluechip Infotech’s departure, HP Inc still has several active distribution agreements across Australia. Its other distributors are Alloys, Dicker Data,Ingram Micro Australia, Sektor and Synnex Australia.

The most recent addition was Alloys, which was appointed in May 2021 as the newest distributor for HP Inc,’s large format printers, the DesignJet Aqueous wide format, Low Volume Latex and Pagewide ranges.

Dynamic Supplies, Impact Systems Technology, Wholesale IT and XiT Distribution also lists HP as one of their vendor partners on their respective websites.

Updated 14 July 2021: HP confirmed that the agreement will end on 20 August 2021 and updated its list of authorised distributors.