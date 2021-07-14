HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor

HP Inc has ended its distribution agreement with Sydney-based Bluechip Infotech effective later this month.

In an email announcement sighted by CRN that was sent out to partners, the distributor revealed it would no longer offer HP Inc products starting 30 July 2021.

HP Inc confirmed the move with CRN, with a spokesperson offering the following statement:

“At HP, we review our distribution model on an ongoing basis, and adjust as required to ensure we are meeting our customer’s needs.”

Bluechip’s announcement ensured customers that any backorders will be fulfilled, but as of 1 August 2021, the HP business will cease unless there is stock coming in that is not allocated or if there is still stock at hand.

"[Bluechip Infotech] would like to thank you for the HP business you have done in the past through us and hopefully we can continue our business relationship in other areas," the announcement read.

CRN has reached out to Bluechip Infotech for comment.

Despite Bluechip Infotech’s departure, HP Inc still has several active distribution agreements across Australia.

Its other distributors are Alloys, Dicker Data, Dynamic Supplies, Impact Systems Technology, Ingram Micro Australia, Leader Computers, Multimedia Technology (MMT), Sektor, Synnex Australia, Wholesale IT and XiT Distribution.

The most recent addition was Alloys, which was appointed in May 2021 as the newest distributor for HP Inc,’s large format printers, the DesignJet Aqueous wide format, Low Volume Latex and Pagewide ranges.