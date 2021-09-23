HP launches new data insights for top tier partners

HP Inc. has launched a new “channel intelligence” offering aimed at providing partners with data analytics to grow their sales.

The HP Amplify Data Insights program is available to partners in the Power tier of the the vendor's partner program, following a pilot with select solution providers.

Amplify Data Insights requires partners to opt-in on sharing certain data—and in return, the partners receive access to a new analytics dashboard with insights for improved targeting of customer opportunities, HP said.

“The ambition really is to equip our partners with opportunities,” said HP Chief Commercial Officer Christoph Schell in an interview with CRN US.

“Here’s how this customer is purchasing, here’s how this customer is using the equipment and the services that we make available to them. And here is most likely what your customer is going to go for in the future. We try to predict a little bit where this business is going.”

Data sharing has been one of the hallmarks of the HP Amplify partner program since its launch last November. HP has been asking partners to opt in to share data such as customer purchasing behavior, online sales mix and inventory levels. The company says that 98 percent of qualified partners have opted-in to share data.

Now, HP is rolling out Amplify Data Insights as a dashboard in the HP Partner Portal that provides descriptive, predictive and prescriptive insights to partners, according to the company.

Amplify Data Insights combines data from partners, HP’s own data sources and third-party data such as market research, in order to provide partners with a way to benchmark performance, anticipate customer purchasing and optimize campaigns, HP said.

These insights are useful both in terms of being able to anticipate customer needs and propensity for spending, but also in being able to better plan ahead at a time when PC supplies are tight, Schell said.

“This platform is going to give our partners a lot more insights into how business will plan out. And the further they can predict that, the better,” he said. “Getting our ecosystem of partners and customers into demand planning—that’s where the opportunity is in this environment.”

HP is announcing Amplify Data Insights in connection with its virtual Reinvent 2021 partner conference, being held today.

This article originally appeared at crn.com