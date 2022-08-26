HP launches new printers at partner conference

HP has introduced two new series of small-business-targeted printers with HP+ technology management and access to its Instant Ink subscription supply service during its HP Amplify Executive Forum partner conference.

The company said that with a single HP Instant Ink account, small businesses get the benefit of automatic device-specific supplies (including ink and toner) for multiple devices in multiple locations.

With advanced device management features, the LaserJet Pro 3000 and LaserJet Pro 4000 series will add eight new printers to the company’s business lineup.

Vivian Chow, global head of product and portfolio management for HP’s print hardware systems, said the new offerings will boost channel partners’ ability to connect with customers looking for more service options and enhanced control over devices.

These new offerings will be aimed squarely at small and midsize businesses.

“One thing we hear from channel partners and from small businesses is as much as they don’t have time to manage the printer, they often don’t have time to research the printer as well—and they often look to that channel partner as their trusted IT adviser,” Chow told CRN in an interview.

“From a channel partner perspective, they can offer an all-inclusive way for an SMB to be productive and to not worry about management. It helps them regain that position of trust with these specific small businesses.”

An HP-conducted survey showed 80 percent of small businesses rely on printing, but 55 percent said they don’t have the time to manage the technology, Chow said.

“Typically, the person managing the printer is the office manager or the business owner,” she said.

“They have many responsibilities, not just managing the printer. And they don’t have the technical training sometimes.

Small businesses really need a printing solution that’s simple and effortless to manage with solutions that boost productivity,” she added.

Diana Sroka, global head of HP's consumer print services, said the new services and printers offer a unique selling opportunity for channel paratners.

“A channel partner wants to have the best solution to offer and be that trusted partner,” she said.

“The manageability of the multiple printer environment is what’s super unique.

When a business is purchasing from their channel partner, they don’t want to be treated like a consumer but they also don’t want to be treated like an enterprise who has the affordability of the whole IT department.

Channel partners can show that these [printers] are, out of the box, loaded with everything you need so you don’t have to have an IT manager.

You can manage the devices and manage plans so you don’t ever have to order supplies again,” Sroka added.

The company also said its Instant Ink offerings would add to the company’s sustainability efforts with less shipments, sustainable packaging and easily recycled cartridges.

HP has launched its “HP Supplies Impact” programme to enable channel partners to help HP commercial users increase their ink and toner cartridge recycling across Australia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore, with New Zealand and Thailand to follow later this year.