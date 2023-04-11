HP launches new printing products and sustainable toner

HP is bringing in a range of new printers, aimed at small to medium businesses, along with a sustainable toner option.

Announced at HP’s Amplify Partner Conference in Chicago, HP unveiled its new HP Colour LaserJet 4200/4300 and the HP Colour LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000, and the X500/X600 printing solutions.

With these new printing solutions, HP aims to better accommodate varying sizes of businesses and minimise disruptions in a hybrid world.

HP president of imaging, printing and solutions Tuan Tran spoke about the new printing products at the conference, saying they're substantially faster than earlier options, and output just as quickly two-sided as they do single sided.

Tran added that the printers are more energy efficient, using 27 per cent less energy.

The new printers are easy to set up too, Tran added.

"Instead of making every one of your employees install a driver, all you have to do is send an email out which will install a driver on that PC automatically," he added.

The company stated that the printer includes management tools for de-centralised devices, along with HP Wolf Security embedded and preconfigured out of the box.

HP's new printers will also include a Smart Admin Dashboard, which is an “all-in-one printer management tool to view, control, and manage printers all from a single display.”

“The Colour LaserJet 4000 series was designed for small businesses to maximise productivity with easy, reliable, and professional printing," HP global head and general manager office print hardware Xavier Garcia said.

"As our customers grow, our Colour LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 is ready to enable productivity and scale," Garcia added.

The LaserJet 5000 series aims to offer more flexibility and scalability as small businesses grow.

Features include more customisation in paper handling and finishing options, and it supports highlighting, redacting and markups without a PC.

“This printer allows you to actually refill 5000 pages in less than 10 seconds," Tran said.

And the cost per page in that product is less than half a second, and that's a new record for any OEM,” he said.

This series of printers are powered by HP’s new next generation sustainable toner, TerraJet, which was also unveiled at the conference, and aims to deliver the highest level of performance and sustainability that HP has achieved in a toner.

“We believe TerraJet technology will use less plastic, less energy and is a great example of the things we're doing to drive sustainability,” Tran said.

HP announced that, compared to its previous generation, “TerraJet reduces cartridge size by up to 3 per cent for up to 17 per cent smaller printers and up to a 25 per cent smaller carbon footprint.”

The company talked up the sustainability potential, stating the TerraJet toner delivers up to 27 percent reduced energy use when printing, 28 percent less new plastic in the packaging and 71 per cent less plastic in cartridge packaging.

“We’re the most searched and most sold printer brand,” Tran said.

“I believe we have the strongest print portfolio in decades, everything from traditional inkjet to laser jets, and more recently our tanks.”

Tran also spoke about updates to HP’s Instant Ink program where ink is delivered to customers before its expected run out, which currently has 12 million customers.

“Over the next year, we’re rolling Instant Ink out for small businesses," Tran said.

"We’re putting more printers on the Instant Ink program, we’re putting more printers on the same program including lasers, we’re putting more printers on one account and we’re able to deliver cartridges to multiple addresses.”

He also said HP plans to focus on a new “segment of customers who want to buy actually everything upfront - tank customers.”