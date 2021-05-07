HP names Alloys new distie for large format printers

HP Inc has appointed specialist distributor Alloys as the new distributor for its large format printers.

Alloys adds HP’s DesignJet Aqueous wide format, Low Volume Latex and Pagewide printer products.

Large format printers are targeted for prints used in signage applications, décor, graphic arts media solutions, as well as prints for architects, engineers and construction professionals.

“HP's range of large format printers is a perfect addition to our portfolio because it advances our marketing leading position in this market. HP has a significant investment in this category and matches our desire for great products delivered with expertise,” Alloys chief executive Paul Harman said.

“This partnership with HP LFP and Alloys provides the channel with an opportunity to source these products from a specialist distributor who is set up to assist with everything in the sales process. We believe we can help HP and the partners grow the opportunities for sales of HP LFP products in Australia”

Alloys will showcase the printers in its Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane showrooms from May.

