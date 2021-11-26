HP names top Aussie partners at ‘hybrid’ celebration

HP Australia held its annual partner awards earlier this week to celebrate its top partners across the country. 

With 18 categories up for grabs, a huge range of partners got the chance to be recognised for the work they to sell HP Inc’s products and services in over the last year.

The awards were held as a hybrid event with in-person events in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as guests joining virtually from across the country.

The HP Amplify Partner of the Year Award went to Data#3, a long-term partner of HP who has a strong relationship with the vendor.

Data#3 national HP practice manager Paula Fountain said in a statement, “I’m so thrilled to receive the HP Amplify Partner of the Year award. Congratulations to the Data#3 and HP teams. The last year has presented many challenges, but the strength of our partnership has ensured we continued to help our customers to deliver their business outcomes through the use of HP technology.”

Datacom was named the Services Volume Partner of the Year, Metropolitan Computers and Supplies the PC Specialist Partner of the Year, and Southern Cross Computer Services the PC Partner of the Year.

Synnex and Dicker Data were also recognised as Print and PC Distributor of the Year, respectively. 

“The Partner Awards are a chance to reflect on the highs and accomplishments of the past year. Despite the challenges that come with a global pandemic, HP’s channel partners are incredibly resilient, finding new ways to  navigate and support our customers together,” said HP Australia commercial channel director Chelsea Rossney. 

“Our channel program, HP Amplify, provides partners with a clear path to succeed in today’s environment through a laser-sharp focus on performance, improving capabilities such as digital skills, and collaboration in areas such as data sharing and e-commerce. We’re incredibly grateful to all of our channel partners who have achieved so  much over the past year, and we look forward to continuing to work together for our combined success long into the future.”  

The winners are...

A3 Partner of the Year – RBC Group 

Managed Print Services Partner of the Year – Elite Print Solutions 

Transactional Print Partner of the Year – Fujitsu Australia 

PC Specialist Partner of the Year – Metropolitan Computers and Supplies 

Services Volume Partner of the Year – Datacom 

Synergy Partner of the Year – Subnet  

Sustainable Impact Partner of the Year – Truis 

PC Distributor of the Year – Dicker Data 

Print Distributor of the Year – Synnex 

SMB Partner of the Year – Budget PC 

Education Excellence Partner of the Year – Somerville Group 

PC Partner of the Year – Southern Cross Computer Services 

HP Amplify Partner of the Year – Data#3 

Enterprise Partnering – Astron Tech 

Supplies Partner of the Year – Mediaform  

HP Hall of Fame – Brenda Conroy, Data#3 

Distribution Sales Rep of the Year – Greg Stokes, Synnex

Partner Sales Rep of the Year – Betty Ma, Metropolitan Computers and Supplies 

