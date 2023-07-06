HP promotes Chris Hewlett to director of commercial channels

HP’s senior director of enterprise end user sales for printing has personal systems Chris Hewlett has been named as the vendor’s new commercial channel director for the company in Australia.

Hewlett will be replacing previous director of commercial channel, Chelsea Rossney, who has held the role for 4 years, and is departing HP after almost two decades.

A HP spokesperson told CRN Australia that he Hewlett will report to HP’s ANZ managing director, Bradley Pulford.

In his new position, Hewlett will lead the commercial channel team, and collaborate closely with partners and distributors.

After over 20 years with the company, Hewlett has worked in several roles with HP, starting as a personal systems group (PSG) enterprise account manager.

From thereon Hewlett has taken on several managerial roles, such as the director of commercial channel, alliance and SMB and country business manager for PSG commercial channel.

Prior to HP, Hewlett worked as a business development manager for Leading Solutions and Microarts Australia.

Rossney shared on LinkedIn that she is taking some time away from the Australian IT channel to spend time with her family.

She was “especially grateful for HP and all its partners in the last 20 years,” adding she felt “fortunate to have built so many everlasting connections.”

“But for now, I am looking forward to some quality time with this family of mine & many more adventures,” she said.