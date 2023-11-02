HP reorganises global channel operations

HP Inc said it has reorganised its global channel and several other groups into a new division that will be led by its two-year global channel chief, Kobi Elbaz.

The company said this week that it has formed the global channel, sales innovation and operations organisation to better serve partners and customers by consolidating the global channel group with several other groups under a single leader.

The other groups rolled into the new channel and sales organisation include centres of excellence for sales operations, transformation, merger and acquisition integration, and end-user sales.

The reorganisation took effect today, when the PC and print giant brought its recently acquired Poly, HyperX and Teradici businesses as well as distributors into its expanded Amplify partner program.

An HP spokesperson confirmed receipt of CRN’s questions about the reorganisation but had not responded with answers by publication time.

Elbaz, a 17-year HP veteran, will lead the new group as senior vice president and general manager after leading the previous iteration of the global channel organization for two years.

He will continue to report to HP Chief Commercial Officer Dave McQuarrie.

Elbaz said the reorganisation is part of HP’s larger Future Ready strategy, which involves investing in growth areas such as hybrid work offerings, peripherals and gaming while cutting up to 6000 jobs between 2022 and 2025.

“This change paves the way for our transformation journey into a Future Ready sales organization and allows us to tackle current challenges, accelerate growth areas, and arms us with the required tools and capabilities we need to serve our valued customers and partners,” he said.

McQuarrie lauded Elbaz for having a “deep knowledge of how HP operates, strong customer and partner focus and a proven track record in leading many aspects of HP’s business.”

Elbaz’s past experience at HP includes leadership roles in country, region and global management, sales, product category management and channel.

“I have great confidence in his ability to drive forward a best-in-class organization, creating significant growth opportunities and a competitive advantage for HP,” said McQuarrie in a statement.