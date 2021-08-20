HP schedules in-person Reinvent conference in 2022

HP Inc. has scheduled the next two editions of its Reinvent partner conference, with an online event set for September and the return of an in-person HP Reinvent conference planned for March.

The next digital Reinvent will take place Sept. 22 and will include keynotes from top HP executives including CEO Enrique Lores and chief commercial officer Christoph Schell, as well as a discussion between Lores and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

For HP Reinvent 2022, the conference will return in-person on 22 March in Nashville, USA. The event will have a hybrid format with an online component offered as well, HP said.

Along with Lores and Schell, other keynotes at the digital event in September will include Alex Cho, president of the personal systems business at HP, and Tuan Tran, president of the company’s imaging, printing and solutions business. Key themes of the event will be innovation and the future of work, HP said.

Following the keynotes, HP executives will take part in a live Q&A, which will take place twice that day in order to accommodate different time zones, the company said.

In addition, Schell will host a fireside chat during the event with Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist and author of books including “Think Again.”

The March event, meanwhile, will be the first in-person HP Reinvent partner conference in three years—with the last live event having taken place in March 2019 in Houston. The company’s 2020 partner conference had originally been scheduled in-person for March 2020, but was postponed and shifted into a digital format amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This article originally appeared at crn.com