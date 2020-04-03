HP to reveal crisis-time partner incentives

HP has announced a number of relief measures designed to help its partners and customers weather the operational and financial challenges presented by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Overnight, the hardware vendor revealed it would be releasing a variety of financing and leasing options for end customers, as well as short-term, market and country-specific incentives for channel partners, which will vary by geography.

HP said it had also implemented a more predictable, flat-rate incentive program and relaxed compensation models to “allow for more partner flexibility with linearity while extending deadlines for submission of proof of performance and reporting”.

The vendor said it would communicate the specific changes to channel partners through its local teams this week.

HP Inc chief commercial officer Christoph Scheel said the company was taking a customised approach specific to each country and market.

“We’re structured to ensure the continuity of our business operations even under the most challenging circumstances and we feel very fortunate to be in a position to offer the help and support needed by our valued partners and customers.”

While HP’s support will be tailored region by region, it outlined some of its broader measures which will be generally accessible.

In addition to specific partner incentives to be revealed country by country, HP touted that its training platform HP University would offer online, on-demand learning options in order to help its partners optimise revenue and future-proof their businesses. Learning options cover a variety of topics including sales skills, education, product training and certifications. HP has also notably shifted all events through to the end of October this year to a virtual engagement model.

For end-customers, HP, in league with its finance partners, will offer a number of financial and asset lifecycle options, including deferred or reduced payments until 2021, short-term rentals and cash infusion for HP devices through a sale leaseback program.

HP said qualified customers could convert existing, owned workplace assets into a payment solution or acquire technology needed today with reduced payments for the remainder of 2020 to alleviate temporary cash flow challenges.

Supporting users further, the vendor reported it had launched a security campaign to address potential cybersecurity risks for those working or learning at home. Tips and advice online will be available in addition to free customer webinars to help users get set up at home securely.

HP is also going to offer its application containerisation software Sure Click Pro free of charge through to September 30 2020. The offer will be available for use on both HP and non-HP Windows 10 PCs.

To addressed heightened customer support requests, HP said it had provided extra training and resources to its 24/7 contact centre agents.