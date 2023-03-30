HP to unify services into Workforce Central

HP plans to consolidate more than 64 services for PCs, printers and other devices into a new toolbox called Workforce Central as part of a push to drive more services revenue.

The PC and print giant revealed the plan Wednesday at its 2023 Amplify Partner Conference, saying it will turn channel partners into “virtual CIOs” for their customers and create new opportunities for them to grow with HP.

[Related: New HP Australia boss on turning laptop and printer sales into a “workplace experience discussion']

Set to debut this summer, Workforce Central will create a single cloud-based dashboard from which partners and customers can manage HP’s services around PCs, printers and collaboration devices—anything that has to do with the employee experience.

Workforce Central will also offer the ability for partners to integrate the services into their own systems.

This is according to Dave Shull, the former Poly chief executive who is leading HP’s services push as the president of the Workforce Services and Solutions group.

Formed last year, the division currently represents a US$4 billion business, most of which comes from HP’s managed print services and device-as-a-service.

In an exclusive interview with CRN, Shull said Workforce Central will become core to HP’s push to drive more services revenue by centralising the services necessary to monitor and service the fleets of HP devices used by workers across a variety of settings.

“I’m calling this a toolbox for our channel partners, and it’s one that makes their job a lot easier and makes an employee experience a lot more seamless,” he said.

As an example, Shull said Workforce Central could provide recommendations on how to update PCs in a fleet of 500 devices and ensure they are performing optimally.

Workforce Central can then be used to deploy a software update to the PCs “before employees even notice," Shull said.

“Our vision is that is that it replaces all of these 64 individual services,” he said.

Workforce Central will have a freemium model as the company plans to include a free version with basic telemetry capabilities for every commercial HP device, according to Shull.

“I believe every single customer of ours should have some basic insights into their fleet,” he said.

But HP has big plans to help partners monetise Workforce Central as Shull said the toolbox will present opportunities for them to upsell customers on additional services.

“We’re going to work closely with them to make sure there’s opportunity to upsell for things that we and the customers and the partners agree makes sense,” he said.

Shull said HP is still working out the pricing for the premium version of Workforce Central, though it will consist of three tiers representing “good, better and best.”

When asked if Workforce Central will have a compensation model for partners, Shull had this to say: “I am crystal clear on one thing."

"Our partners want to make money, and we want to make money. We’ll make money together. Crystal clear on that,” he added.

If there’s one thing Shull wants to make clear, it’s that he sees Workforce Central as a strategic tool for partners who want to think more holistically about how their customers’ employees work.

“My first strategic mission is to make sure that we’re taking the best know-how of HP across print, PC, collaboration and software, and saying, "let’s deploy an amasing digital employee experience for our customers,’” he said.

Not all services will be available on Workforce Central at launch, Shull said, but he expects that to happen over the “next few quarters.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com