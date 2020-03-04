HPE cancels ‘most’ events, Discover to go ahead

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is canceling or postponing “most” of its events through April due to concerns over the global coronavirus outbreak, HPE told CRN USA.

“Out of an abundance of caution and consistent with our peers given health concerns over the coronavirus, we have made the decision to cancel or postpone most HPE-hosted, co-hosted or sponsored events through April 2020 worldwide, except for local events in areas deemed safe to host,” said HPE in a statement to CRN USA. “We will continue to aggressively execute on our strategy and shift resources to engage our customers and partners with digital marketing and in other ways.”

However, HPE said it still plans to host its annual Discover Las Vegas event in June as well as its Discover More London conference on 22 April.

There have been more than 89,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide as of Tuesday morning.

The coronavirus impact has hit IT companies' bottom line as well as large events.

HP Inc. postponed its annual partner conference, Reinvent, in response to the spread of coronavirus. Google Cloud’s upcoming Next conference is being changed to a virtual format to limit travel due to the global outbreak.

In addition, IT companies are restricting employees from traveling. This month, HPE withdrew from this year’s Mobile World Congress due to health concerns over the coronavirus. Both Amazon and Google are also restricting employee travel.

This article originally appeared at crn.com