HPE CEO Neri: steer clear of public cloud, slash costs by up to 50 percent

By on
HPE CEO Neri: steer clear of public cloud, slash costs by up to 50 percent
Antonio Neri (HPE)

Running workloads on-premises rather than in the public cloud can bring savings as high as 50 percent, said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“We know that at production scale it is cheaper to keep workloads—and most importantly, data—on-prem ... rather than moving to the public cloud,” Neri said Tuesday.

“Now, customers are becoming more intelligent about this. And that’s why when you show them the math … it becomes clear that in some cases they can save 20, 30, 40, 50 percent,” Neri said.

HPE’s GreenLake platform offers an as-a-service, pay-per-use model for consumption of on-premises infrastructure, bringing a cloud-like approach to on-premises.

Oracle did not respond to a request for comment.

In his comments Tuesday, Neri said that with the AI and machine-learning capabilities now available for extracting value from data, “it’s cheaper to move [those capabilities] to the data, not the data to where those capabilities are.”

“The cost of ingressing the data back and forth is the massive cost that customers don’t realize,” he said.

And keeping workloads on-premises has more than just cost benefits, Neri said. “It’s about control, it’s about flexibility, it’s about access,” he said, although “obviously cost has to come with it” as well.

For HPE’s fiscal third quarter, ended July 31, the company posted a strong showing for GreenLake with a 46-percent increase in as-a-service orders.

Neri said he believes that GreenLake can grow “way faster,” however. To help accelerate the growth, Neri said he is personally leading an effort to boost the partner and customer experience around GreenLake, including improving the sales process and speeding up deals.

For Advizex, Howdyshell sees the potential for GreenLake to make up 80 percent of the company’s HPE revenue within three years, up from 20 percent last year. GreenLake is truly enabling customers to have a cloud-like environment on-premises, he said—and many customers “are pretty good with that.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud edge hpe

Partner Content

Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra Purple unveils 5G-enabled edge compute offering

Telstra Purple unveils 5G-enabled edge compute offering
Deloitte snaps up Canberra's Sliced Tech

Deloitte snaps up Canberra's Sliced Tech
NEXTGEN scores exclusive CrowdStrike distie deal

NEXTGEN scores exclusive CrowdStrike distie deal
VMware pushes partner collaboration, as a service

VMware pushes partner collaboration, as a service

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?