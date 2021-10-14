HPE CEO Neri: steer clear of public cloud, slash costs by up to 50 percent

Running workloads on-premises rather than in the public cloud can bring savings as high as 50 percent, said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“We know that at production scale it is cheaper to keep workloads—and most importantly, data—on-prem ... rather than moving to the public cloud,” Neri said Tuesday.

“Now, customers are becoming more intelligent about this. And that’s why when you show them the math … it becomes clear that in some cases they can save 20, 30, 40, 50 percent,” Neri said.

HPE’s GreenLake platform offers an as-a-service, pay-per-use model for consumption of on-premises infrastructure, bringing a cloud-like approach to on-premises.

Oracle did not respond to a request for comment.

In his comments Tuesday, Neri said that with the AI and machine-learning capabilities now available for extracting value from data, “it’s cheaper to move [those capabilities] to the data, not the data to where those capabilities are.”

“The cost of ingressing the data back and forth is the massive cost that customers don’t realize,” he said.

And keeping workloads on-premises has more than just cost benefits, Neri said. “It’s about control, it’s about flexibility, it’s about access,” he said, although “obviously cost has to come with it” as well.

For HPE’s fiscal third quarter, ended July 31, the company posted a strong showing for GreenLake with a 46-percent increase in as-a-service orders.

Neri said he believes that GreenLake can grow “way faster,” however. To help accelerate the growth, Neri said he is personally leading an effort to boost the partner and customer experience around GreenLake, including improving the sales process and speeding up deals.

For Advizex, Howdyshell sees the potential for GreenLake to make up 80 percent of the company’s HPE revenue within three years, up from 20 percent last year. GreenLake is truly enabling customers to have a cloud-like environment on-premises, he said—and many customers “are pretty good with that.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com