HPE establishes COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has established a vaccine mandate for all employees, contractors and visitors entering it offices.

“HPE will be requiring all team members, contractors, and visitors to be fully vaccinated as a condition of entering our sites and attending business events where legally permitted,” said HPE CEO Antonio Neri in a tweet.

The HPE vaccine mandate affects 59,400 HPE employees in 112 offices in 48 countries.

A spokesperson for the vendor's Australian operations did not indicate a specific timeline on when it would be mandated in Australia, offering the following statement:

"We will implement [the vaccine mandate] initially in the US, and roll it out to additional countries as local laws and vaccine availability allow," the spokesperson said.

"We also recognize and respect that this is a deeply personal and controversial issue for some. However, the Delta variant has changed the trajectory of the pandemic worldwide. As a global company of 60,000 team members, we believe that it is our responsibility to our team members, our business, and our communities to take this step, which will help us return to the more normal in-person interactions so many of us crave."

Neri, who tested positive for COVID 19 last year and fully recovered, said he did not take the “decision lightly,” but stressed that he believed it was in the “best interest of our company, our team members and the communities we serve, all of whom depend on our ability to lead.”

Neri said that throughout the pandemic HPE has “continually assessed the ever changing dynamic” and adapted to it. “It is now clear that COVID-19 is going to be with us for a while, and that getting back to normal will take more than masks and distancing,” he said.

Dell Technologies, which employs tens-of-thousands of people in the US, is delaying plans to reopen its offices across the nation due to the recent surge in the COVID-19 delta variant. The PC and infrastructure giant had previously targeted reopening many of its US-based offices on Sept. 7, 2021.

Cisco Systems, meanwhile, recently announced it will be transitioning to a fully hybrid work model for all its 75,000 global employees. As part of its new policy, Cisco isn’t setting a mandate from the top down on numbers of days spent in or out of the office for any employee or team moving forward,

